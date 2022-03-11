BMO Managed Portfolio Trust PLC – Income Shares Plans Dividend of GBX 1.55 (LON:BMPI)

BMO Managed Portfolio Trust PLC – Income Shares (LON:BMPI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.55 ($0.02) per share on Friday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

BMPI opened at GBX 131 ($1.72) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 140.34 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 143.22. BMO Managed Portfolio Trust PLC – Income Shares has a fifty-two week low of GBX 125 ($1.64) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 150 ($1.97).

In related news, insider Simon Longfellow bought 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 274 ($3.59) per share, with a total value of £30,003 ($39,312.11).

BMO Managed Portfolio Trust PLC – Income Shares is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

