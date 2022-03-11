BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Holdings in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) by 132.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,831 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,592 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.10% of Oxford Industries worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Oxford Industries by 49,407.8% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 651,027 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,703,000 after acquiring an additional 649,712 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Oxford Industries by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 544,632 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,109,000 after acquiring an additional 230,871 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Oxford Industries by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 543,232 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,693,000 after acquiring an additional 7,545 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its holdings in Oxford Industries by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 369,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Oxford Industries by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 279,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,025,000 after acquiring an additional 14,361 shares in the last quarter. 83.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OXM shares. StockNews.com downgraded Oxford Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 11th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Oxford Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.17.

In other news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $194,758.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE OXM opened at $83.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.73. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $76.21 and a one year high of $114.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.01.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $247.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.69 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

