Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Acquires Shares of 19,200 SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KRE. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 27.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,343,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $700,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202,223 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 30.6% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 25.8% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA KRE traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.39. 1,173,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,016,706. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $59.29 and a 1 year high of $78.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.93.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

