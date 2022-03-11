Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Buys Shares of 39,226 RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new stake in RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 39,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPAR. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in RPAR Risk Parity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in RPAR Risk Parity ETF by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 5,569,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095,592 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in RPAR Risk Parity ETF by 431.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 145,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 118,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in RPAR Risk Parity ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 26,071,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,808 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of RPAR Risk Parity ETF stock remained flat at $$23.82 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,462. RPAR Risk Parity ETF has a 1-year low of $22.53 and a 1-year high of $25.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.09 and its 200 day moving average is $24.70.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR – Get Rating).
