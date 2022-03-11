Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,839 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Schlumberger by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 369.0% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.92. The company had a trading volume of 626,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,619,734. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 2.02. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $24.52 and a 1 year high of $46.27.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 37.88%.

In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $995,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $797,258.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,823 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,904 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SLB. Susquehanna raised their target price on Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Cowen increased their price target on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Schlumberger from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.42.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

