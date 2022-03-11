Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at $50,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 256.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 252.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded down $4.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $378.84. The stock had a trading volume of 11,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,378. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $344.80 and a 1-year high of $467.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $413.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $426.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

