Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Purchases 135 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,169 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Tesla by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 35 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 266.7% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.72, for a total value of $2,855,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total transaction of $758,314.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,128,762 shares of company stock worth $1,057,576,236. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock traded down $37.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $801.12. 971,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,361,938. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $546.98 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $804.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $932.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $928.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 target price on Tesla in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Tesla from $888.00 to $1,108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $980.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $940.09.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

