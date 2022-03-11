Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Trims Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 935 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLD. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 35.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $185.34. 910,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,142,354. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.55 and a 52-week high of $193.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $173.63 and a 200-day moving average of $169.66.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

