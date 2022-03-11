Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Price Target Raised to C$12.50

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$7.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Get Bonterra Energy alerts:

OTCMKTS BNEFF opened at $8.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.18. Bonterra Energy has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The company has a market capitalization of $298.21 million, a P/E ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.98.

Bonterra Energy Corp. engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations focus on the Pembina Cardium, Shaunavon, and Prespatou properties. The company was founded by George Frederick Fink in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.