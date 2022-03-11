Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Price Target Raised to C$12.50

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$7.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th.
OTCMKTS BNEFF opened at $8.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.18. Bonterra Energy has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The company has a market capitalization of $298.21 million, a P/E ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.98.
Bonterra Energy Corp. engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations focus on the Pembina Cardium, Shaunavon, and Prespatou properties. The company was founded by George Frederick Fink in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bonterra Energy (BNEFF)
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.