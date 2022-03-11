boohoo group (LON:BOO) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

boohoo group (LON:BOO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 230 ($3.01) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 164.21% from the stock’s current price.

BOO has been the topic of several other reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.62) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.97) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.11) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 480 ($6.29) price target on boohoo group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 329.50 ($4.32).

Shares of boohoo group stock opened at GBX 87.05 ($1.14) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 98.15 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 168.81. boohoo group has a 12 month low of GBX 63.32 ($0.83) and a 12 month high of GBX 364.90 ($4.78).

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

