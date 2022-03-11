Boosted Finance (BOOST) Trading Down 15% Over Last 7 Days

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 11th. Over the last week, Boosted Finance has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar. Boosted Finance has a market cap of $50,893.70 and $27,509.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Boosted Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.85 or 0.00002162 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002543 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00046044 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,607.13 or 0.06628739 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,372.67 or 1.00106645 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00042255 BTC.

Boosted Finance Coin Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance . Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance

Buying and Selling Boosted Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boosted Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Boosted Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

