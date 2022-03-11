Botswana Diamonds (LON:BOD) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.07

Botswana Diamonds plc (LON:BOD – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.07 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 1.15 ($0.02). Botswana Diamonds shares last traded at GBX 1.08 ($0.01), with a volume of 1,289,079 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.04 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00.

Botswana Diamonds

Botswana Diamonds plc explores for and develops diamond properties in Botswana, South Africa, and Zimbabwe. Its flagship project is Thorny River/Marsfontein property located in South Africa. The company is based in Dublin, Ireland.

