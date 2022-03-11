BP (NYSE:BP) Price Target Increased to $29.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BP from GBX 600 ($7.86) to GBX 500 ($6.55) in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TD Securities upped their price target on BP from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of BP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of BP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.58.

Shares of BP stock opened at $29.03 on Friday. BP has a fifty-two week low of $22.64 and a fifty-two week high of $34.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $95.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.77.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $50.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 billion. BP had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 14.10%. BP’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BP will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kalos Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BP by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 8,341 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in BP by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,362 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its position in BP by 1.8% in the third quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 26,351 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in shares of BP by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 44,467 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of BP by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. 8.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

