Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $6.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.75% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It focused on investing in luxury hotels and resorts. Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc., formerly known as Ashford Hospitality Prime is based in Texas, United States. “

Shares of BHR opened at $6.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $389.60 million, a PE ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 2.68. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $4.18 and a 52-week high of $7.25.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 175.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

