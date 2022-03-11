Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $6.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.75% from the stock’s previous close.
According to Zacks, “Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It focused on investing in luxury hotels and resorts. Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc., formerly known as Ashford Hospitality Prime is based in Texas, United States. “
Shares of BHR opened at $6.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $389.60 million, a PE ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 2.68. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $4.18 and a 52-week high of $7.25.
About Braemar Hotels & Resorts (Get Rating)
Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).
