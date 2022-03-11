BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL) Short Interest Up 31,600.0% in February

BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, an increase of 31,600.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,676,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:BRBL opened at $0.00 on Friday. BrewBilt Brewing has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.38.

About BrewBilt Brewing

BrewBilt Brewing Co engages in the manufacture and sale of audio-video system technologies. Its product portfolio includes protection switches, high definition routers, analog routers, control panels, sound pals, and audio distribution. It offers advanced applications utilized in the commercial and government broadcast industry.

