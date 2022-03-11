BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL) Short Interest Up 31,600.0% in February

BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, an increase of 31,600.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,676,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:BRBL opened at $0.00 on Friday. BrewBilt Brewing has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.38.
About BrewBilt Brewing (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BrewBilt Brewing (BRBL)
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BrewBilt Brewing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrewBilt Brewing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.