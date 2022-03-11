Brickell Biotech, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($0.49) Per Share (NASDAQ:BBI)

Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Brickell Biotech in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 8th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.49) for the year. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Brickell Biotech’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Brickell Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company.

Brickell Biotech stock opened at $0.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of -0.08. Brickell Biotech has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average of $0.41.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Brickell Biotech during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brickell Biotech by 69.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 25,985 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Brickell Biotech by 142.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 44,248 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brickell Biotech in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Brickell Biotech by 277.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 90,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 66,200 shares during the period. 11.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brickell Biotech, Inc engages in the development of prescription therapeutics for the treatment of skin diseases. Its pipeline consists of new molecular entities targeting the treatment of the following indications: hyperhidrosis, allergic contact dermatitis, androgenic alopecia, cutaneous t-cell lymphoma and psoriasis.

