British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Given a GBX 3,550 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2022

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 3,550 ($46.51) price target by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 15.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BATS. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,250 ($42.58) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,900 ($51.10) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($52.41) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,200 ($55.03) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,701.11 ($48.49).

BATS traded down GBX 30.50 ($0.40) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 3,069.50 ($40.22). 4,538,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,857,508. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.84. British American Tobacco has a 1 year low of GBX 2,507.50 ($32.86) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,456.50 ($45.29). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,142.65 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,812.85. The firm has a market cap of £70.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.38.

About British American Tobacco (Get Rating)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

