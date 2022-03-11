British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Given a GBX 3,550 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 3,550 ($46.51) price target by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 15.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BATS. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,250 ($42.58) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,900 ($51.10) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($52.41) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,200 ($55.03) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,701.11 ($48.49).

BATS traded down GBX 30.50 ($0.40) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 3,069.50 ($40.22). 4,538,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,857,508. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.84. British American Tobacco has a 1 year low of GBX 2,507.50 ($32.86) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,456.50 ($45.29). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,142.65 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,812.85. The firm has a market cap of £70.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.38.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

