Broderick (Brodie) Arnhold Buys 200,000 Shares of iSelect Limited (ASX:ISU) Stock

iSelect Limited (ASX:ISU – Get Rating) insider Broderick (Brodie) Arnhold bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.22 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of A$44,600.00 ($32,554.74).
The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.
iSelect Company Profile (Get Rating)
