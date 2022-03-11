Brokerages Anticipate Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Invesco Mortgage Capital’s earnings. Invesco Mortgage Capital posted earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invesco Mortgage Capital will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.34 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Invesco Mortgage Capital.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a positive return on equity of 16.15% and a negative net margin of 53.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on IVR shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from $3.00 to $2.30 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVR. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 28,255 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,860,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,154,000 after buying an additional 241,076 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,374,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,660,000 after buying an additional 1,479,165 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,434,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,396,000 after purchasing an additional 539,993 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Institutional investors own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Mortgage Capital stock opened at $2.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $745.52 million, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.26. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a fifty-two week low of $2.04 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 10th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -73.47%.

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

