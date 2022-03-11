Brokerages Anticipate Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Invesco Mortgage Capital’s earnings. Invesco Mortgage Capital posted earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invesco Mortgage Capital will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.34 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Invesco Mortgage Capital.
Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a positive return on equity of 16.15% and a negative net margin of 53.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVR. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 28,255 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,860,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,154,000 after buying an additional 241,076 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,374,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,660,000 after buying an additional 1,479,165 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,434,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,396,000 after purchasing an additional 539,993 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Institutional investors own 54.54% of the company’s stock.
Invesco Mortgage Capital stock opened at $2.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $745.52 million, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.26. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a fifty-two week low of $2.04 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.91.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 10th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -73.47%.
About Invesco Mortgage Capital (Get Rating)
Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.
