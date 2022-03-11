Brokerages Set Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Target Price at $58.50

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.50.

RCUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of Arcus Biosciences stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.97. 3,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,377. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 80.33 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.46 and a 200-day moving average of $35.93. Arcus Biosciences has a 12 month low of $22.36 and a 12 month high of $49.10.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $4.80. Arcus Biosciences had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 13.80%. Research analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Juan C. Jaen sold 865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total value of $34,444.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 34,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $1,444,416.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,518 shares of company stock worth $1,830,516 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCUS. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 53.6% in the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 5,122,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,112 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 66.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,457,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,818,000 after purchasing an additional 581,311 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Arcus Biosciences by 24.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,685,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,749,000 after acquiring an additional 520,307 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $15,861,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL grew its position in Arcus Biosciences by 15.4% in the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,229,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,624,000 after acquiring an additional 432,000 shares during the period. 63.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

