Brokerages Set Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) PT at C$107.30

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$107.30.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on L shares. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$105.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$86.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$85.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$107.00 to C$111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$105.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

In related news, Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 23,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$100.81, for a total value of C$2,415,107.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,228,174.70. Also, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 35,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$99.31, for a total value of C$3,541,922.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$18,236,028.07. Insiders have sold 105,960 shares of company stock worth $10,661,967 in the last quarter.

Shares of Loblaw Companies stock opened at C$114.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$38.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08. Loblaw Companies has a fifty-two week low of C$65.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$115.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$100.59 and a 200 day moving average of C$95.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.69%.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

