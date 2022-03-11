Brokers Offer Predictions for Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FULC)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fulcrum Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 7th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.62) for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Fulcrum Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.65) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.44) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.67) EPS.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.15. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.50% and a negative net margin of 421.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.75.

Shares of FULC stock opened at $16.32 on Thursday. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $33.10. The company has a market cap of $663.20 million, a P/E ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RTW Investments LP raised its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 20.3% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,855,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,758,000 after acquiring an additional 650,000 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,375,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,024,000 after acquiring an additional 433,602 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,208,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,063,000 after acquiring an additional 177,205 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,720,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,427,000 after acquiring an additional 540,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC raised its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 18.2% during the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,560,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,023,000 after acquiring an additional 240,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

