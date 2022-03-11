Brokers Set Expectations for AltaGas Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:ALA)

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AltaGas in a note issued to investors on Sunday, March 6th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.00 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.05.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$31.00 target price on shares of AltaGas in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James set a C$32.00 price target on AltaGas and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.39.

Shares of AltaGas stock opened at C$28.71 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$27.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$26.16. The company has a market cap of C$8.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.56. AltaGas has a 1 year low of C$20.35 and a 1 year high of C$29.37.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

