BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BRP. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on BRP Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BRP Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on BRP Group from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.40.

Shares of NASDAQ BRP opened at $26.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.98. BRP Group has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $45.36. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -44.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.77.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

