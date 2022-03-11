BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$132.44.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DOO shares. National Bankshares cut their price target on BRP from C$128.00 to C$124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank started coverage on BRP in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$127.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, November 22nd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of BRP from C$140.00 to C$115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of BRP from C$134.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

DOO opened at C$81.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$97.96 and its 200-day moving average is C$106.66. The stock has a market cap of C$6.65 billion and a PE ratio of 8.29. BRP has a twelve month low of C$73.74 and a twelve month high of C$129.98.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

