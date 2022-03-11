BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2022

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$132.44.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DOO shares. National Bankshares cut their price target on BRP from C$128.00 to C$124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank started coverage on BRP in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$127.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, November 22nd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of BRP from C$140.00 to C$115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of BRP from C$134.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

DOO opened at C$81.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$97.96 and its 200-day moving average is C$106.66. The stock has a market cap of C$6.65 billion and a PE ratio of 8.29. BRP has a twelve month low of C$73.74 and a twelve month high of C$129.98.

BRP Company Profile (Get Rating)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for BRP (TSE:DOO)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.