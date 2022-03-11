Bryant R. Riley Buys 30,000 Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Stock

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) CEO Bryant R. Riley acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,884,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ RILY opened at $64.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 4.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.58. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $51.79 and a one year high of $91.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.14.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.39%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 6,854 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 11,611 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $1,866,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $530,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

About B. Riley Financial (Get Rating)

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack, Brands, and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.