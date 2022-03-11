Bryant R. Riley Buys 30,000 Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Stock

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) CEO Bryant R. Riley acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,884,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
NASDAQ RILY opened at $64.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 4.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.58. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $51.79 and a one year high of $91.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.14.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.39%.
About B. Riley Financial (Get Rating)
B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack, Brands, and Corporate and Other.
