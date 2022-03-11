BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the software maker’s stock.

NASDAQ BSQR opened at $1.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.02. The company has a market cap of $33.79 million, a PE ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.48. BSQUARE has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $8.20.

Get BSQUARE alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BSQUARE by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,676 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BSQUARE by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 286,337 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 15,009 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of BSQUARE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BSQUARE in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BSQUARE in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 9.06% of the company’s stock.

BSQUARE Corp. engages in the provision of computer software and services. The firm designs, configures, and deploys technologies for manufacturers and operators of connected devices. It operates through the Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud segments. The Partner Solutions segment includes the embedded operating system and software services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BSQUARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSQUARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.