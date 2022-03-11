Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Price Target Increased to C$24.50 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U – Get Rating) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$21.50 to C$24.50 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on HOM.U. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$23.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$19.11.
HOM.U stock opened at C$20.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$624.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.55. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$10.77 and a 12-month high of C$20.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$18.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.07.
In other Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Neil Joseph Labatte bought 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$22.58 per share, with a total value of C$66,610.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$66,610.53.
Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.
