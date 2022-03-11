BTIG Research Raises CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) Price Target to $72.00

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) had its price target upped by BTIG Research from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised CTO Realty Growth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Jonestrading lifted their target price on CTO Realty Growth from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.
Shares of CTO stock opened at $64.08 on Tuesday. CTO Realty Growth has a fifty-two week low of $48.81 and a fifty-two week high of $67.11. The stock has a market cap of $382.49 million, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11.
About CTO Realty Growth (Get Rating)
CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CTO Realty Growth (CTO)
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.