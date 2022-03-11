BTIG Research Raises CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) Price Target to $72.00

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) had its price target upped by BTIG Research from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised CTO Realty Growth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Jonestrading lifted their target price on CTO Realty Growth from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of CTO stock opened at $64.08 on Tuesday. CTO Realty Growth has a fifty-two week low of $48.81 and a fifty-two week high of $67.11. The stock has a market cap of $382.49 million, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.29%.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

