Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Shares Gap Up to $35.71

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $35.71, but opened at $37.87. Buckle shares last traded at $36.34, with a volume of 10,866 shares trading hands.

BKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Buckle in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Buckle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.34 and its 200 day moving average is $41.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Buckle during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Buckle by 8,941.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Buckle by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Buckle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Buckle during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Buckle (NYSE:BKE)

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

