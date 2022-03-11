Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG) Short Interest Update

Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 98.1% from the February 13th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,286,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
BYRG opened at 0.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is 0.01 and its 200-day moving average is 0.01. Buyer Group International has a 1-year low of 0.00 and a 1-year high of 0.01.
About Buyer Group International
