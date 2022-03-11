Byotrol (LON:BYOT) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.37

Byotrol plc (LON:BYOT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.37 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 2.85 ($0.04). Byotrol shares last traded at GBX 2.93 ($0.04), with a volume of 58,692 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £13.28 million and a PE ratio of -29.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3.63 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4.37.

Byotrol Company Profile (LON:BYOT)

Byotrol plc develops and commercializes infection control and prevention products in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates through Professional and Consumer segments. The company offers hand sanitizers, sanitizing wipes, surface sanitizers, medical device cleaning, and disinfection products; and disinfectant for animal welfare and chlorine tablets.

