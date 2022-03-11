C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $18.63

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.63 and last traded at $18.80, with a volume of 94226 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.96.

AI has been the subject of a number of research reports. decreased their price target on C3.ai from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on C3.ai from $34.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wedbush decreased their price target on C3.ai from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised C3.ai from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.91.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.56. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth $13,512,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth $579,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 29,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 230.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 171,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,353,000 after acquiring an additional 119,466 shares in the last quarter. 48.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About C3.ai (NYSE:AI)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

