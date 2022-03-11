C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $18.63

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.63 and last traded at $18.80, with a volume of 94226 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.96.
AI has been the subject of a number of research reports. decreased their price target on C3.ai from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on C3.ai from $34.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wedbush decreased their price target on C3.ai from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised C3.ai from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.91.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth $13,512,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth $579,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 29,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 230.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 171,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,353,000 after acquiring an additional 119,466 shares in the last quarter. 48.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About C3.ai (NYSE:AI)
C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on C3.ai (AI)
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.