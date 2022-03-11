C4 Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.60) Per Share (NASDAQ:CCCC)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.60) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for C4 Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.27. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 183.23% and a negative return on equity of 22.85%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, C4 Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.78.

CCCC opened at $24.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. C4 Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $19.81 and a 52-week high of $51.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.35. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 20.9% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 59,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 10,218 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 19.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,157,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,064,000 after acquiring an additional 524,783 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $1,774,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 14.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 263,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,794,000 after purchasing an additional 33,001 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 154.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 303,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,479,000 after purchasing an additional 184,303 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

