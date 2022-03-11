Cadogan Petroleum (LON:CAD) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.27

Cadogan Petroleum plc (LON:CAD – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3.27 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 2.65 ($0.03). Cadogan Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 2.65 ($0.03), with a volume of 38,778 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 11.13, a current ratio of 24.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of £5.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3.26.

Cadogan Petroleum Company Profile (LON:CAD)

Cadogan Petroleum plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and condensate in Ukraine. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, Service, and Trading. It holds working interests in two license areas, including Monastyretska and Bitlyanska located in the Carpathian basin.

