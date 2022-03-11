Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Stock Price Up 11.5% on Insider Buying Activity

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) rose 11.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $80.33 and last traded at $78.35. Approximately 141,060 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 3,283,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.24.
Specifically, CEO Thomas Reeg purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.38 per share, for a total transaction of $713,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $472,998.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,632 shares of company stock worth $1,058,574. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital upped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $191.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $134.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.21.
Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.36). The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 16.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.70) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,328,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,688,000 after buying an additional 1,423,925 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 22.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,853,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,029 shares during the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 2.8% during the third quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 10,004,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,350,000 after purchasing an additional 269,766 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 7.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,295,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,429,000 after purchasing an additional 564,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,097,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,353,000 after purchasing an additional 343,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.
Caesars Entertainment Company Profile (NASDAQ:CZR)
Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.
