California State Teachers Retirement System Has $658,000 Stock Position in Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,791 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,489 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Fluidigm worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Fluidigm in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Fluidigm by 477.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 9,229 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Fluidigm during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fluidigm by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 18,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Fluidigm by 114,685.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 24,084 shares in the last quarter. 76.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLDM opened at $3.63 on Friday. Fluidigm Co. has a 1-year low of $2.67 and a 1-year high of $7.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.64 million, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.40 and its 200-day moving average is $4.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.16. Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 38.70% and a negative net margin of 45.36%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

About Fluidigm

Fluidigm Corp. is engaged in the development, manufacture, and marketing of biotechnology tools for life sciences research. It sells preparatory and analytical instruments for mass cytometry, polymerase chain reaction, library prep, single cell genomics, and consumables including integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs), assays, and reagents.

