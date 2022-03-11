California State Teachers Retirement System Has $750,000 Stake in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 746 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Haverty Furniture Companies worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HVT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 13,290 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,761,000 after buying an additional 73,203 shares during the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management boosted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 9,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HVT opened at $28.50 on Friday. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $52.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.87 million, a P/E ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.79.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.15. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 32.80% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st.

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides a selection of products and styles and various brands carried furniture. The firm offers the bedding product lines, which include sealy, serta, stearns, foster and tempur pedic. It also provides financing through an internal revolving charge credit plan, as well as a third party finance company.

