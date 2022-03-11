California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 33,068 Shares of Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,115 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 33,068 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.08% of Contango Oil & Gas worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Contango Oil & Gas by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 141,565 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 72,844 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Contango Oil & Gas by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 17,998 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Contango Oil & Gas by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,375 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 6,780 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Contango Oil & Gas by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,770,466 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $8,092,000 after buying an additional 824,482 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. raised its stake in Contango Oil & Gas by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCF opened at $3.22 on Friday. Contango Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $6.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $648.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Contango Oil & Gas Co is an oil and natural gas company. The firm engages in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of crude oil and natural gas properties. Its operation focuses in Permian Basin, South Texas, Southeast Texas East Texas, Wyoming, and Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Kenneth R.

