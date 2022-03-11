California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 427 Shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Midland States Bancorp worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Midland States Bancorp by 7.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Midland States Bancorp by 1.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Midland States Bancorp by 6.5% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Midland States Bancorp by 5.3% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Midland States Bancorp stock opened at $29.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.50 and a 52-week high of $30.60. The company has a market cap of $645.29 million, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.89.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.25. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $76.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is an increase from Midland States Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 32.49%.

In related news, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 12,179 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $306,180.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 12,180 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $347,495.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,961 shares of company stock worth $850,481. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSBI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

