California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 541 Shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Cass Information Systems worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 24.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 80.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 20.3% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 62.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 99,980.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Cass Information Systems alerts:

Cass Information Systems stock opened at $39.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.65 million, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.71. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.10 and a 52 week high of $48.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Cass Information Systems’s payout ratio is presently 56.00%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Cass Information Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Cass Information Systems Profile (Get Rating)

Cass Information Systems, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information and payment management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Banking Services, and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other. The Information Services segment offers transportation, energy, telecommunication, and environmental invoice processing and payment services to large corporations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cass Information Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cass Information Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.