Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Major Shareholder Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd Sells 12,479 Shares

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) major shareholder Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 12,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $750,611.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 7th, Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 475,000 shares of Callon Petroleum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $28,875,250.00.

On Friday, March 4th, Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 5,225 shares of Callon Petroleum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $313,604.50.

On Tuesday, March 1st, Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 52,900 shares of Callon Petroleum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $3,239,067.00.

Shares of CPE stock opened at $60.47 on Friday. Callon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $25.32 and a 12 month high of $66.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.20.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.06). Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 40.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,390,749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $349,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,366 shares during the period. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 11,700,780 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $552,862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512,623 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 35,539 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,473 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 343.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 289,041 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $13,657,000 after purchasing an additional 223,904 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CPE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Callon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Callon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.75.

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

