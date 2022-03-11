Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for NCC Group (LON:NCC)

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of NCC Group (LON:NCC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 310 ($4.06) price target on the stock.

NCC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NCC Group in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of NCC Group from GBX 335 ($4.39) to GBX 280 ($3.67) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, raised NCC Group to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 340 ($4.45) to GBX 310 ($4.06) in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NCC Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 327.67 ($4.29).

Shares of NCC Group stock opened at GBX 177 ($2.32) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £548.37 million and a P/E ratio of 59.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 200.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 243.40. NCC Group has a 12-month low of GBX 162.80 ($2.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 348 ($4.56).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. NCC Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.55%.

In other NCC Group news, insider Julie Chakraverty bought 9,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 187 ($2.45) per share, with a total value of £18,475.60 ($24,208.07). Also, insider Adam Palser acquired 25,000 shares of NCC Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 216 ($2.83) per share, with a total value of £54,000 ($70,754.72).

About NCC Group

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

