Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a C$171.00 target price on the stock.

CNR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James upgraded Canadian National Railway from a market perform rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$168.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$158.00 and gave the company an equal wight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Canadian National Railway from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$129.00 to C$137.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$165.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating and set a C$138.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$155.36.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$163.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.78. The firm has a market cap of C$114.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.68. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$125.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$168.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$156.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$154.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.733 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.70%.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer James Barry Cairns sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$158.04, for a total transaction of C$522,001.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$321,766.39. Also, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$153.30, for a total transaction of C$613,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,524 shares in the company, valued at C$3,299,521.58. Insiders sold 29,101 shares of company stock worth $4,488,891 in the last ninety days.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.