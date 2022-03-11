Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Raised to C$74.00 at CSFB

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price lifted by CSFB from C$63.00 to C$74.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CNQ. UBS Group increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$61.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$69.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TD Securities upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$69.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$69.70.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of TSE:CNQ opened at C$76.92 on Monday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52-week low of C$35.83 and a 52-week high of C$79.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$89.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$65.96 and a 200-day moving average price of C$55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.92%.

In related news, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$78.00, for a total value of C$741,018.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,399,478.60. Also, Senior Officer Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.95, for a total value of C$2,877,709.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,180,395 shares in the company, valued at C$75,485,197.89. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 223,379 shares of company stock worth $13,671,499.

About Canadian Natural Resources (Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.