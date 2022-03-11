Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) PT Raised to C$236.00

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$231.00 to C$236.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.49% from the stock’s previous close.

CTC.A has been the topic of several other reports. Boenning Scattergood raised their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$234.00 to C$244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Cfra reduced their target price on Canadian Tire from C$210.00 to C$190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$255.00 to C$260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Canadian Tire from C$218.00 to C$222.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$216.00 to C$206.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Tire currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$228.73.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

Shares of TSE:CTC.A traded down C$0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching C$178.12. 183,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,770. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.13. Canadian Tire has a 52 week low of C$168.80 and a 52 week high of C$213.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.71 billion and a PE ratio of 9.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$182.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$183.40.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.