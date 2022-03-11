Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Shares Gap Up to $4.56

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.56, but opened at $5.02. Cano Health shares last traded at $6.10, with a volume of 224,423 shares trading hands.

CANO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Cano Health from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cano Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Get Cano Health alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 398.7% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the third quarter valued at $93,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Cano Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. 34.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cano Health Company Profile (NYSE:CANO)

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cano Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cano Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.