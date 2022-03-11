Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Shares Gap Up to $4.56

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.56, but opened at $5.02. Cano Health shares last traded at $6.10, with a volume of 224,423 shares trading hands.
CANO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Cano Health from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cano Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.
Cano Health Company Profile (NYSE:CANO)
Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.
