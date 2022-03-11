Capital One Financial Weighs in on Southwestern Energy’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Southwestern Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 8th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the energy company will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.40.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SWN. Bank of America upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Southwestern Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.44 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.24.

NYSE:SWN opened at $5.75 on Wednesday. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $3.81 and a 12 month high of $6.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.10.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 117.50% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 278.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,044,357 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $722,508,000 after buying an additional 53,796,122 shares in the last quarter. Ridgemont Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,006,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,051,748 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $214,601,000 after purchasing an additional 8,032,824 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,069,592 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $79,544,000 after acquiring an additional 6,064,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,474,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

