Capital Square LLC Invests $181,000 in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)

Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 15,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 127.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. Institutional investors own 60.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Granite Point Mortgage Trust alerts:

Shares of GPMT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.83. The stock had a trading volume of 268 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,172. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.67 and a fifty-two week high of $15.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.49. The firm has a market cap of $583.26 million, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 87.72%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.