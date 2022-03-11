Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 1,237 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 188.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Ares Management were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 10.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,801,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,240,444,000 after buying an additional 1,548,154 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 13.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,878,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $433,993,000 after buying an additional 711,626 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 34.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,057,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $151,918,000 after buying an additional 530,172 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 35.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,868,207 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $137,929,000 after buying an additional 493,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 64.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,200,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $88,648,000 after buying an additional 468,404 shares in the last quarter. 44.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ares Management alerts:

NYSE ARES opened at $71.37 on Friday. Ares Management Co. has a 52-week low of $50.46 and a 52-week high of $90.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.99.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.13. Ares Management had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 15.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.68%.

In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 114,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total transaction of $9,004,103.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 57,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total transaction of $4,742,449.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 346,978 shares of company stock valued at $27,492,390 in the last 90 days. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ARES shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Ares Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

About Ares Management (Get Rating)

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.